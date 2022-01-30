First Business Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $32.97. 51,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Business Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of First Business Financial Services worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

