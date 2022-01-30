First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FHS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 78,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. First High-School Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First High-School Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.