First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of AG stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

