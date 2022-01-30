First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,951.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,972.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,780.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.