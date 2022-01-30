First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $196.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

