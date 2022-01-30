First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.