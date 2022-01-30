First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after buying an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

