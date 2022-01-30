First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,277,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.39% of First Solar worth $141,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.19.

Shares of FSLR opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

