First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 95,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,975. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.