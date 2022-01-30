First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,936. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

