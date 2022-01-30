First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 24,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,889. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
