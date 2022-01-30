First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 24,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,889. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

