First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

NYSE FSD opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.