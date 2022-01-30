First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) traded up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. 4,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILDR. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000.

