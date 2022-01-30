First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,235.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 172,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 197,036 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

