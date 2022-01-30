First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 468.6% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

