First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of MYFW opened at $32.32 on Friday. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $105,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,789 shares of company stock valued at $773,240. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.