Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $120.60 on Friday. Five9 has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

