FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $20.46. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 3,408 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,501,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

