FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Up 235.5% in January

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 235.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FOMC traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,475,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,921,141. FOMO has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

