Font (FONT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,641.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Font has a market cap of $304,460.57 and $5,641.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Font has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Font

Font is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

