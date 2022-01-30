FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

