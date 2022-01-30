Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

