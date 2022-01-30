Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 111 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

