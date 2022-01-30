Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 860

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRES. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.85).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 856.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 844.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 614.80 ($8.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

