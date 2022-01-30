Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,949,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FYBR stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

