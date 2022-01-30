fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 3.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.17. 86,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,212,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

