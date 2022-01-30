FUZE Token Price Down 10.2% This Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $24,938.55 and $54,092.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for $33.04 or 0.00089363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

