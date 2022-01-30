FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.86 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.38. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

