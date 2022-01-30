FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

CLR opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

