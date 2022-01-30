FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Xilinx, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Xilinx stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

