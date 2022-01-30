FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

EVFM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

