FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hydro One Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.54.

Hydro One stock opened at C$32.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The firm has a market cap of C$19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$33.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.