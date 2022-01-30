Gagnon Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for 3.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $22,931,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

BlackLine stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

