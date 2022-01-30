Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Quidel comprises about 2.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Quidel worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.