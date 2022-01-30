Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 44,361 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $938.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

