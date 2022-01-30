Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Gaia worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gaia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth $221,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

