Galiano Gold’s (GAU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.05.

TSE GAU opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$182.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

