GateToken (GT) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $6.77 or 0.00017958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $529.53 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,187,119 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

