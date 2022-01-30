GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of GATX worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 97.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth $811,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GATX by 30.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $4,680,000.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.66.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

