Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.67. Genesco reported earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 123,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,480. Genesco has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

