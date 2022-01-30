Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 554.5 days.

Shares of CMPRF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

