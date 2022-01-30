Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Gentex stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,552. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

