Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Genus stock remained flat at $$55.35 during trading on Friday. Genus has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39.

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

