Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $224,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.