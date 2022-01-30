Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Advance Auto Parts worth $241,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $4,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $228.22 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

