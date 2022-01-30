Geode Capital Management LLC Has $199.95 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Markel worth $199,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,212.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,233.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,247.58. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $961.66 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

