Geode Capital Management LLC Has $255.80 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of ON Semiconductor worth $255,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.