GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,311,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.