GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,254,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

