GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

